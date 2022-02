As Black History Month gets underway, teachers around the country are afraid to teach about civil rights or reconstruction. Meanwhile, Glenn Youngkin's kids are learning all about CRT at their tony private schools. The Washington Post's Dana Milbank joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher