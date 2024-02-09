The Bulwark
David French and Bill Kristol: The Age Thing
0:00
-53:20

David French and Bill Kristol: The Age Thing

Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
Feb 9, 2024
3
The special counsel's report on Biden's docs—and a gaffe about Mexico—have placed Joe's age and memory front and center in the campaign. Plus, SCOTUS's potential undermining of part of the 14th Amendment, and Charlie Sykes signs off with the very first guest of the pod. David French and Bill Kristol join Charlie.

This post is for paid subscribers

