The special counsel's report on Biden's docs—and a gaffe about Mexico—have placed Joe's age and memory front and center in the campaign. Plus, SCOTUS's potential undermining of part of the 14th Amendment, and Charlie Sykes signs off with the very first guest of the pod. David French and Bill Kristol join Charlie.
David French and Bill Kristol: The Age Thing
David French and Bill Kristol: The Age Thing
Feb 9, 2024
