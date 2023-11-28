Share this post
David French: It's a Cult
Nov 28, 2023
Don't underestimate the power of the belief that Trump is part of a prophecy for many evangelicals. And don't underestimate the general lack of knowledge about Trump's corruption. Plus, putting pressure only on Israel does Hamas' work for them. David French joins Charlie Sykes.
