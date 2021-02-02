Democrats Must Run Against GOP Extremism

Leading The Bulwark…

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The Republicans have become a party of lies, hysteria, extremism, and violence. They must be forced to confront that reality.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Erin Gloria Ryan joins Charlie Sykes to talk about about the cult of Trump, why it’s constantly Groundhog Day for the GOP and why that’s not changing any time soon.

CHARLIE SYKES on why “It is a case no lawyer can lose.”

JONATHAN V. LAST: Should we even want them to?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review the new thriller The Little Things.

On this special bonus members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa try to figure out if Reddit saving AMC via meme-influenced stock purchases is a good thing or a sign of the apocalypse. Or, as another meme might put it: Why not both?

AMANDA CARPENTER: A lot more went into the January 6 insurrection than a few bad tweets.

TIM MILLER: He should be called out as a coward if he refuses to take the stand in his own defense.

BRENT ORRELL: As Biden takes over, Trump supporters want to memory-hole the last administration’s failures.

Before we get started, can we talk about the best two minutes of television in 2021? I will admit I don’t have the time to watch a lot of TV, but this is tops:

Life comes at you fast, Brit Hume edition…

Wishes don’t count in horseshoes, Brit.

Secrets of the Capitol. For whatever reason, YouTube suggested this video for me. And yes, it is Matt Lauer. Pretend it isn’t him, because he is bad. But the former staffer in me watched this video, and while I knew all of these things, you might not. It’s a cool tour of, in my view, a sacred place, that was ransacked by seditious assholes roughly a month ago.

As I’ve said. I hope they enjoy Leavenworth.

Matt Lauer can enjoy obscurity, but only because he’s rich.

Have… you met my friend Ted?

The Trumpian legal defense to impeachment is something to behold. Read the whole thing.

Meet “Bullhorn Lady.”

Senator Lindsay Graham wants to get to know Marjorie Taylor Greene. Really? Come on, man.

