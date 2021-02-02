Democrats Must Run Against GOP Extremism

RNP on how the GOP have become a party of lies, hysteria, extremism, and violence.

Jim Swift
Democrats Must Run Against GOP Extremism

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The Republicans have become a party of lies, hysteria, extremism, and violence. They must be forced to confront that reality.

Erin Gloria Ryan: This Is Not a Simulation

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Erin Gloria Ryan joins Charlie Sykes to talk about about the cult of Trump, why it’s constantly Groundhog Day for the GOP and why that’s not changing any time soon.

MORNING SHOTS: Trump Doesn't Want a Trial. He Wants a Farce. 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on why “It is a case no lawyer can lose.”

THE TRIAD: Can Moderate Republicans Survive the Sedition Caucus? 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: Should we even want them to?

ACROSS THE MOVIE AISLE: 'The Little Things,' Reviewed. Plus: 'Variety' Betrays Its Critic—and Its Audience 🔓

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review the new thriller The Little Things

ACROSS THE MOVIE AISLE BONUS: Bonus Episode: How Reddit Saved AMC! 🔐

On this special bonus members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa try to figure out if Reddit saving AMC via meme-influenced stock purchases is a good thing or a sign of the apocalypse. Or, as another meme might put it: Why not both?

The Ridiculous ‘Free Speech’ Defense of Trump

AMANDA CARPENTER: A lot more went into the January 6 insurrection than a few bad tweets.

Dare Trump to Testify

TIM MILLER: He should be called out as a coward if he refuses to take the stand in his own defense.

Moving the Goalposts in the COVID Blame Game

BRENT ORRELL: As Biden takes over, Trump supporters want to memory-hole the last administration’s failures.

Before we get started, can we talk about the best two minutes of television in 2021? I will admit I don’t have the time to watch a lot of TV, but this is tops:

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell
Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well.

February 2nd 2021

4,998 Retweets

Life comes at you fast, Brit Hume edition…

Inanimate Carbon Rod @rod_inanimate
scrub harder, britbart

Brit Hume @brithume

Sheer madness in the Oval Office in the waning days of Donald Trump. I wish I didn’t believe it happened. https://t.co/4qiKonb8BT

February 2nd 2021

7 Retweets

Wishes don’t count in horseshoes, Brit.

Secrets of the Capitol. For whatever reason, YouTube suggested this video for me. And yes, it is Matt Lauer. Pretend it isn’t him, because he is bad. But the former staffer in me watched this video, and while I knew all of these things, you might not. It’s a cool tour of, in my view, a sacred place, that was ransacked by seditious assholes roughly a month ago.

As I’ve said. I hope they enjoy Leavenworth.

Matt Lauer can enjoy obscurity, but only because he’s rich.

Have… you met my friend Ted?

The Trumpian legal defense to impeachment is something to behold. Read the whole thing.

Daniel Dale @ddale8
Trump's anti-impeachment submission says this about his wildly false claims about mass election fraud: "Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President’s statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false."

February 2nd 2021

1,254 Retweets

Meet “Bullhorn Lady.”

Ronan Farrow @RonanFarrow
NEW: “Bullhorn Lady,” one of the FBI's most wanted after she battered windows and issued orders at the capitol, is Rachel Powell, a mother of eight from rural PA. Her path to radicalization, and what it reveals about extremism in America: A Pennsylvania Mother’s Path to InsurrectionRonan Farrow interviews Rachel Powell, who was seen at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot and is now wanted by the F.B.I., and also family members and associates about Powell’s radicalization.newyorker.com

February 2nd 2021

5,460 Retweets

Senator Lindsay Graham wants to get to know Marjorie Taylor Greene. Really? Come on, man.

Alan He @alanhe
GRAHAM on MTG: I rode down with her going to GA. Had a very pleasant experience...I want to hear from her. Before I want to judge what to do about her I want to know what the facts are. If these are not accurate postings they've been manipulated, I'd like to know that...

February 2nd 2021

344 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. Questions, comments, thoughts about my podcast hosting abilities? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

