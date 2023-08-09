Enjoy the Final Two Weeks of the DeSantis Campaign
You’re not going to have Ol’ Puddin’ Fingers to kick around much longer.
1. Vote of Confidence
We are nearing the end of the Ron DeSantis Experience and I’m going to explain to you why I think the clock on his campaign will start counting down on August 24. Let’s go.