Do Democrats Need “Woke Detox”?

Share this postDo Democrats Need “Woke Detox”?plus.thebulwark.comCopy linkTwitterFacebookEmailDo Democrats Need “Woke Detox”?Mona Charen4 hr ago 3ShareAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. 1x1.25x1.5x1.75x2x0:00-1:01:12The Atlantic’s Jonathan Rauch helps dissect Tuesday’s election results. Are both parties unfit to govern?Join nowSubscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 3ShareJoin