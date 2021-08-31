Do the Movies Have a Conspiracy Theory Problem?

Spike Lee behind the scenes on ‘Summer of Sam’

Apologies: At the 2:30 mark or so we were missing a one-minute audio clip from another podcast I had meant to insert; that is there now. Again, very sorry about that, should be fixed now.

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the controversy (or possibly the nontroversy?) surrounding Spike Lee’s inclusion of 9/11 Truthers in his new documentary about New York City’s last 20 years. (To get a full sense of the issue, make sure to read this Slate piece by Jeremy Stahl on what Lee included.) Do filmmakers have a conspiracy theory problem? Are they poisoning the minds of their vulnerable listenership? And the gang also discusses Disney+’s What If … ?, the new animated series highlighting alternate universes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiler: It’s not great, Bob.

And make sure to check out our members-only bonus episode on Candyman, a movie Alyssa was too scared to watch but which Sonny and Peter found fascinating; you can sign up here to listen now if you haven’t already.

Share