Does Anyone Care About the Winter Olympics?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the myriad reasons no one cares about the Olympics and the shameful acquiescence to Chinese human rights abuses by so many in the sports media. Then the gang reviews Nightmare Alley, which just received four Oscar nominations, including a surprise best picture nod! And make sure to check out our bonus episode, in which Sonny and Peter try to explain the joy of Jackass to Alyssa.