Does 'The Beekeper' Have Audiences Buzzing?
Does 'The Beekeper' Have Audiences Buzzing?
Plus: the NFL playoffs go streaming exclusive (for one night)!
Sonny Bunch
Jan 16, 2024
7
Transcript

Jason Statham in ‘The Beekeeper’ (MovieStillsDB)

Update: Apologies, got sent the wrong file this morning, which necessitated me, Sonny, doing an emergency edit to get this to you ASAP. So when you listen to this and you hear how much worse it sounds, know that’s the difference between getting a professional Jonathan Siri edit and a quick-and-dirty Sonny Bunch edit. Sorry for the mixup!

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about the NFL’s decision to give the Peacock streaming service exclusive rights to a single playoff game for the low-low price of more than $100 million. Then they review The Beekeeper, the delightful new Jason Statham action film from director David Ayer. Is it a cathartic action-revenge romp, or something less than that? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on the joys of Jason Statham. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Sonny Bunch

