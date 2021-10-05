Does 'The Many Saints of Newark' Do 'The Sopranos' Right?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) break down the strange story of Ozy Media, the various scams of which have been chronicled by the NYT’s Ben Smith in recent weeks, and the overall state of media accountability. Then they review The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase and HBO’s new prequel to The Sopranos currently in theaters and on HBO Max. And in the members-only bonus episode, the gang debates the biggest question in the history of prestige TV: What, exactly, happened to Tony Soprano at the end of the series? Sign up now to listen today!