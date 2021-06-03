Don’t Lock Out China’s Victims

Daniel DiMartino on why America should make a greater effort to bring Hong Kong’s victims of communism to American shores.

Jim Swift
Don't Lock Out China's Victims

DANIEL DI MARTINO: America should make a greater effort to bring Hong Kong’s victims of communism to American shores.

Edward-Isaac Dovere on How Biden Won

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Edward-Isaac Dovere joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his new book: Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump.

Jonathan Taplin on Working With Dylan, Scorsese, and the Rolling Stones

This week Sonny is joined by Jonathan Taplin to discuss his new must-read book, The Magic Years: Scenes from a Rock-and-Roll Life.

MORNING SHOTS: Death of a Blog 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Please don't mock Josh Hawley

TRIAD: Digital Friction and the Death of the Trump Blog 🔓

JVL: Here's how we fix the internet.

Not My Party: No Cops or King at Pride?

TIM MILLER: Everyone is welcome to be their true selves at Pride. . . right?

COVID Stimulus Relief Allocation Depends on One Surprising Factor

DANIEL MCGRAW: Why houses built before 1940 matter for cities receiving money from the American Rescue Plan.

Why the Manhattan District Attorney Should Have Trump Worried

DENNIS AFTERGUT: Donald Trump's case won't be Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's first high-profile prosecution.

The Afghans Who Helped Us Need Our Help Now

LINDA CHAVEZ: The Afghans who supported American military, intelligence, and aid agencies deserve special immigration visas.

What the hell is going on in Cleveland? Please take a gander at this Memorial Day story that is so messed up I don’t even know where to start. Is this cancel culture?

The USFL is coming back. America is healing. Next year we could have three professional football leagues. But will Fox let Trump run the New Jersey Generals? How weird would it be for D.C. to have the “Football Team”, the “Federals” and the “Defenders.” Three football teams!

Incentives work!

Vax-a-Million winner Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo is overwhelmed but said he’s hoping to use the $ to pay bills and buy a house. “I kept hemming and hawing about (getting the vaccine)...and when the Vax-a-Million thing started I immediately went down there and got it.” @toledonews Image

June 3rd 2021

Bye bye NFT’s? What do you mean the bubble for blockchain copyrights or trademarks is bursting? Who could have predicted this?!

What has the New Deal ever done for me? There’s a map for that.

Some movies to put on your radar screen…

Anthony Bourdain. A life unknown. Watch the trailer now for Morgan Neville’s #ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. In theaters July 16. Image

June 3rd 2021

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight on TNB, and back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

