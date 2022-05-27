May 27 • 55M
Drowning in Guns under Minority Rule (with A.B. Stoddard)
Guest host A.B. Stoddard joins guests Tom Nichols, Yahoo News' Jon Ward, and regular Linda Chavez to discuss America's gun culture, the prospects for bipartisan gun legislation, and the Democrats' lack of confidence versus the party that's about nothing. Plus, Trump's week of humiliation.
Highlights/lowlights:
