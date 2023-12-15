The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate
0:00
-14:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate
Sonny Bunch
Dec 15, 2023
∙ Paid
2
Share
Subtitle comedy, like image caption comedy, is underrated (‘Airplane’)

On this Friday’s special bonus episode, we debate an important issue: when watching a foreign production, are subtitles or dubbed voices preferred? And will AI open up a bright new future in the world of making the lips of actors match the words of dubbers?

Comments on this episode are for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

37:21
Miyazaki's Swan Song: 'The Boy and the Heron'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:12
'Silent Night' Review
 • 
Sonny Bunch
43:43
A 'May December' to Remember?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
14:09
Do Great Directors Need to Be Consistently Great?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:21
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
43:28
How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:15
Our 'Synthetic' Future
 • 
Sonny Bunch