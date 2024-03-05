The Bulwark
'Dune: Part Two,' a Desert Epic for the Ages
Plus: is your TV lying to you?
Sonny Bunch
Mar 5, 2024
On this week’s episode Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Ian Bogost’s essay at The Atlantic suggesting the 4K revolution is a bit of a scam. Then they review Dune: Part Two, the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Vulture’s ranking of the 100 greatest action sequences. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
