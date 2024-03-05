On this week’s episode Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Ian Bogost’s essay at The Atlantic suggesting the 4K revolution is a bit of a scam. Then they review Dune: Part Two, the second half of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Vulture’s ranking of the 100 greatest action sequences. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Share this post
'Dune: Part Two,' a Desert Epic for the Ages
plus.thebulwark.com
'Dune: Part Two,' a Desert Epic for the Ages
Plus: is your TV lying to you?
Mar 5, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes
'Dune: Part Two,' a Desert Epic for the Ages