1. Elon Musk and “Genius”

Someone once said that Elon Musk is the kind of guy who sounds like a genius until you hear him talk about something you know a lot about. And then you realize that he’s full of shit.

Nowhere was that more apparent than yesterday at Elon’s appearance with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Behold the Richest Man in the World, with his hair plugs and Bane jacket:

Musk: Jonathan, the only reason I’m here is because you’re a friend . . . Sorkin: I’m Andrew.

It got worse.

Sorkin pressed Musk on the future of Twitter and his recent bout of antisemitic comments. Musk replied that:

he wasn’t antisemitic;

the advertisers abandoning Twitter were going to kill the platform;

he and his team were carefully documenting this murder in order to show it to “Earth”; and

he didn’t want the advertisers anyway.

No matter how crazy this sounds to you, the actually interview was much crazier. I’m begging you to watch this three-minute clip.

Fact: The distance between Elon Musk and Mike Lindell is much smaller than anyone ever realized.

So what’s going on here? I see four possibilities.