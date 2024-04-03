Enemies and Traitors Working Together

Nikki Haley pulled a decent chunk of the Wisconsin primary vote, despite being out of the race for weeks, while the Governor of Nebraska is taking the lead of Charlie Kirk when it comes to changing their electoral college system. Plus, while JVL is out on Spring Break, Andrew Egger joins Tim and Sarah to discuss their absent colleague's piece about Donald Trump running for a third term!
Apr 03, 2024
