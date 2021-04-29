Enemies Foreign and Domestic

Carrie Cordero on Democracy preservation and why it should be at the top of the list of national security priorities.

Jim Swift
Apr 29

Enemies Foreign and Domestic

CARRIE CORDERO: Democracy preservation should be at the top of the list of national security priorities. Is it?

Bill Kristol on Biden and Big Government

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about President Biden’s address to Congress, his first 100 days, the economy, and Rudy Giuliani’s bad day.

Chris Fenton on China, the Oscars, and the MCU

Chris Fenton, author of Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business, returns to the show to talk about China’s influence on Hollywood, and vice versa.

MORNING SHOTS: The Feds Come For Rudy 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Rudy and Biden’s trillions.

THE TRIAD: Harris, Pelosi, and an American Moment 🔐

JVL on the history we witnessed last night.

Not My Party: The GOP War for 2024

TIM MILLER: Is it 2024 already?

‘We All Do Our Part’: Biden Aims to Unify

BRIAN KAREM: Republicans tried to call his speech divisive—a charge that's laughable coming from the party of Trump.

Joe Biden’s Old-Fashioned Liberalism

WILLIAM KRISTOL: It’s prosaic and present-oriented—as shown in his speech before Congress tonight.

I’m sorry, you have the wrong number… A great read at Boston Magazine about a D.C.-based reporter who has shared an identical phone number to a roller rink and why he won’t change the number.

Exceptional Inconsistency on Tech: App Stores and the INFORM Act… My friend and former neighbor Patrick Hedger has this on the ever-changing politics of Democrats and Republicans on corporations and big tech.

Republicans and Democracy… Not especially a great pairing these days.

53,000 people signed up to be a @VA_GOP delegate at '21 convention, in reality that's pretty pathetic. In 2017 the GOP had 365,782 primary voters in the gov race. Far less than the 53,000 that signed up to be a delegate. @vademocrats had 542,816 voters in the '17 gov primary.

April 29th 2021

Fewer than 53,000 voters in Virginia will pick the GOP nominee. There’s more:

@BradKutner @Matt4VA @Jaaavis @RTDSchapiro @gmoomaw @BillKristol @VApoliticalmeme @LVozzella @jeffkatzshow @jfradioshow @LokayFOX5 @JimSwiftDC @Jackie8News @vpapupdates @JakeBurnsCBS6 They all get to vote, BUT VA GOP was shrewd, they deployed rank choice ballots to avoid a Chase nomination

April 29th 2021

Suffice to say, choosing your brand of crazy was not something I was willing to sacrifice my time to do. Good luck with that, Virginia GOP!

An unusual Supreme Court coalition…

The Supreme Court has issued its first and only opinion of the day in Niz-Chavez v. Garland, ruling against the government, with this literally unprecedented lineup. supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf… Image

April 29th 2021

Harrison Ford’s thoughts on magic.

Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything Image

April 28th 2021

Libertarians learn to love the hair of the dog… (Don’t tell Hayek.)

There are various indicators showing that the U.S. could be headed for a currency crisis. One of them has paws. #Dogecoin Rap, with @GoRemy. Image

April 29th 2021

Dan Bongino is not mad. And he wants you to know it.

Dan Bongino opened his show today with a rant against YouTube for deleting his Trump interview yesterday: “I can’t stand you. I use and abuse your platform. You are epic losers.. communists, fascists... ban my account!” Image

April 29th 2021

See you tonight! Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com if you want to reach out and I’ll do my best to get back to you.

