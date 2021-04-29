Enemies Foreign and Domestic

Leading The Bulwark…

CARRIE CORDERO: Democracy preservation should be at the top of the list of national security priorities. Is it?

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about President Biden’s address to Congress, his first 100 days, the economy, and Rudy Giuliani’s bad day.

Chris Fenton, author of Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA, & American Business, returns to the show to talk about China’s influence on Hollywood, and vice versa.

CHARLIE SYKES on Rudy and Biden’s trillions.

JVL on the history we witnessed last night.

TIM MILLER: Is it 2024 already?

BRIAN KAREM: Republicans tried to call his speech divisive—a charge that's laughable coming from the party of Trump.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: It’s prosaic and present-oriented—as shown in his speech before Congress tonight.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

I’m sorry, you have the wrong number… A great read at Boston Magazine about a D.C.-based reporter who has shared an identical phone number to a roller rink and why he won’t change the number.

Exceptional Inconsistency on Tech: App Stores and the INFORM Act… My friend and former neighbor Patrick Hedger has this on the ever-changing politics of Democrats and Republicans on corporations and big tech.

Republicans and Democracy… Not especially a great pairing these days.

Fewer than 53,000 voters in Virginia will pick the GOP nominee. There’s more:

Suffice to say, choosing your brand of crazy was not something I was willing to sacrifice my time to do. Good luck with that, Virginia GOP!

An unusual Supreme Court coalition…

Harrison Ford’s thoughts on magic.

Libertarians learn to love the hair of the dog… (Don’t tell Hayek.)

Dan Bongino is not mad. And he wants you to know it.

