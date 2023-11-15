Hey all, it’s Tim again. Thanks to everyone who newly signed up for Bulwark+ yesterday. It means a lot. Here’s another chance to upgrade today and get the next 30 days FREE. Don’t tell the suits.

Get 30 day free trial

Triad will be off tomorrow. See some of you freaks in D.C. on Thursday night.

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

1. No Way, Jorge

For what feels like my entire adult life Jorge Ramos has been the face of Spanish-language TV journalism in America. Renowned for his tough interview style and vast Univision audience. Ramos sat down with George H.W and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama while they were in office. But Trump never gave him the chance. During a 2015 press conference Ramos tried to repeatedly press the candidate on his immigration policies. Trump shot back derisively “Go back to Univision” and had his security escort the reporter out.

For the rest of Trump’s term, Univision offered a highly critical perspective of his presidency (for good reason!) and in 2020 Trump bookended the hostile relationship, calling the network a “leftist propaganda machine.”

That was then.

Now Univision is under new ownership and there are concerns that as we head into 2024 the new suits have something a little different in mind: MAGAvision.