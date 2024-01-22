(Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

And just like that, before a single vote had been cast in the first primary, Ron DeSantis is out, ending his campaign by citing a bogus Churchill quote as he bent the knee to Donald Trump. From shambolic launch to the final sad trombone slide into oblivion, it was all so on-brand.

Last week, the man from Florida declared “you could be the most worthless Republican in America,” but “if you kiss the ring, Trump will say you are wonderful.”

Seven. Days. Later. He kissed the ring.

By then, of course, the campaign had devolved from the Great Hope of anti-anti-Trump redemption into a wretched death march. So, it was hardly surprising that it ended with a whimper. The GOP wannabe alpha was a thorough beta when it mattered, and now the long, endless slog of self-abasement begins. (While Mickey Mouse breaks into a much-deserved happy dance.)

As my colleague Sonny Bunch noted last night, “Again, the theory of DeSantis’s candidacy just never made sense.”

“I’m not Trump, I’m more effective than Trump, but I’ll never criticize Trump because I’m terrified of his voters who don’t actually want effective Trump, they want vaguely racist, entertaining Trump. Vote for me?”

Who knew it would be such a spectacular, historic fail? Well, pretty much everyone around here.

Sarah Longwell summed it up: “A talentless candidate with a dumb strategy who said ‘God made a fighter’ but refused to fight Trump at every turn. Now he endorses Trump (and rags on Nikki) to try and preserve the tatters of his political career. This guy is done.”

A Weekend With the Addled Don

Despite Haley’s Last Stand, the GOP opposition continues to crumble as the new establishment tightens its grip on the party. But as one Republican after another embraces Trump for a third time, attention ought to be paid to what they are getting.

Let’s leave aside the defeats, the impeachments, the corruption, the lies, the rape, the multiple felony indictments. For the moment let’s also pass over his calls for terminating parts of the Constitution, his claim of TOTAL immunity, his malevolence and bigotry, and the hundreds of thousands of people who died as a result of his demagoguery on COVID.

Instead, let’s just consider this last weekend:

He confused Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi, accusing Haley (who was not even in government at the time) of botching the defense of the Capitol when his supporters sacked it on January 6th.

He fawned (once again) on murderous dictators, calling Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi, and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “very fine people.” As our friend Jay Nordlinger remarked : “They are not very fine people. They are murderous dictators.”

He praised Hungary’s illiberal strongman Viktor Orban as a role model. “A great man, a great leader in Europe. . . . Some people don’t like him because he’s too strong. It’s good to have a strong man at the head of a country.”

He signaled again that he would surrender Ukraine to Russia.

He threw Taiwan under the bus, suggesting that the United States should abandon it if is attacked by China.

He mocked Nikki Haley’s birth name: Trump repeatedly referred to Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, as “Nimbra.” Haley, the former South Carolina governor, was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has always gone by her middle name, “Nikki.” She took the surname “Haley” upon her marriage in 1996.

He spread conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems and continued attacking the woman he raped, E. Jean Carroll.

He mocked Joe Biden’s stutter. (Nordlinger again: “Most parents, I wager, would not let their children engage in such behavior. Do they want it in a president? A leader? You can criticize Biden six ways to Sunday — but I don’t know why you have to include mockery of a stutter.”)

And, of course all this came just days after this:

Amanda Carpenter: The Authoritarian Playbook

On our weekend podcast: Donald Trump has been making promises on the campaign trail. And unlike in 2016, this time he has a team drawing up the plans for implementing them. Amanda Carpenter joins me to explain how Trump would follow through on his most extreme anti-democratic pledges in a second term.

New Hampshire Weirdos for Nikki? (with Tim Miller) - The Focus Group Podcast

Nikki Haley is on the ropes after losing Iowa by 30 points, but there’s one group of voters who could bail her out: New Hampshire’s undeclared and moderate Republican voters. The problem? Even though they vote in Republican primaries sometimes, they hate Trump, they’re pro-choice, and some watch MSNBC. Republican voters in all of the other states? Not so much.

Quick Hits

1. Ross Douthat Once Again Downplays the Trump Threat

Aaron L. Friedberg and Gabriel Schoenfeld deconstruct the NYT’s leading Trump denialist:

“THERE WILL BE NO TRUMP COUP,” WAS THE HEADLINE of an October 20, 2020 New York Times column in which Ross Douthat downplayed suggestions that the president, if defeated, might use extralegal means to try to cling to power. Needless to say, that turned out to be dead wrong. Having minimized the dangers posed by Donald Trump three years ago, Douthat is now back with a column repeating the error, minimizing the dangers posed by Trump while maximizing the perils supposedly posed by Nikki Haley. “Why Nikki Haley Could Be the Most Dangerous President” is the arresting title of his January 20, 2024 column. Is Douthat serious? Apparently so. What is his argument?

2. The Party of Malice

Peter Wehner writes in the Atlantic that Donald Trump has made the Republican Party cruel, xenophobic, exclusionary, and bigoted.

Trump’s rhetoric is resonating with the majority of Republicans. Nationally, Trump has a massive lead over Haley and DeSantis—more than 50 points and climbing. After losing the Iowa caucus in 2016, last Monday Trump won it by 30 points, carrying 98 of 99 counties. Eighty-two percent of Republicans across the country agree with Trump’s “poisoning the blood” rhetoric. In addition, two-thirds of Iowa caucus-goers said Biden did not legitimately win the presidential election in 2020. And about two-thirds of Iowa caucus-goers said they would consider Trump to be fit for president even if he were convicted of a crime. No previous nonincumbent presidential hopeful has ever been in so dominant a position at so early a stage of the race. For Republicans, there is Trump, and there is really no one else. Nikki Haley may do well in New Hampshire; there’s a slight possibility she may even win there. But after that comes South Carolina and Super Tuesday. By then, and maybe before then, Haley will exit the race and announce her endorsement of Trump.

3. Sorry, Nikki: There’s No Path to the Nomination with Your New Hampshire Coalition

Tim Miller in today’s Bulwark:

When it comes right down to it, the only stakes for Haley tomorrow are these: Does our Palmetto Rose earn enough crossover voters to allow her to die in her native Iodine State? Or does New Hampshire put her down more comfortably, ending the GOP primary for good before it really even started?

