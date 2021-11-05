“Family Values” and the GOP Class of 2022

Amanda Carpenter on how the GOP is looking the other way on a series of alleged abusers.

Share

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

Don’t make the papers. An early embarrassment for Glenn Youngkin before he takes office, as NBC reports:

The 17-year-old son of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin twice tried to cast a ballot on Election Day even though he is not yet eligible to vote, election officials confirm to News4. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to vote.

News4 is not naming Youngkin's son because he is a minor and has not been charged with a crime.

Fairfax County election officials said the teen went to the Hickory precinct polling place at Great Falls Library. The location is not the polling place assigned to his home address.

It’s hard to know somebody’s motivation when they allegedly commit voter fraud. It’s sort of ironic, given Youngkin’s “election integrity” paddyfingers with #stopthesteal crowd.

Sometimes kids will do stupid things. And in the case of an extremely rich politician whose children attend elite private schools, one cannot chalk this up to being an honest misunderstanding, or a failure of education.

Sorry, but this answer from Team Youngkin doesn’t do it for me.

Civics are important, kids. Except, apparently, in the Youngkin family. This is a failure of parenting and a failure of his campaign staff. Oh well, only four more years to go.

Join now

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

“Family Values” and the GOP Class of 2022

AMANDA CARPENTER: How are Herschel Walker, Eric Greitens, Sean Parnell, and Max Miller going to run the Glenn Youngkin playbook?

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Bill Kristol: The Party Gets Defined by the President

After this week's drubbing at the polls, Democrats have to get some stuff done, improve their messaging, and they need to tell voters, "We hear you." Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

SECRET POD: Ruraldammerung 🔐

What are Democrats going to do to stop the bleeding?

Sarah and a very cranky JVL talk about the Bulwarkian New York Times editorial, the Republican surge in rural areas, and Democratic policy priorities.

B2D: Do Democrats Need “Woke Detox”?

The Atlantic’s Jonathan Rauch helps dissect Tuesday’s election results. Are both parties unfit to govern?

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Is Today (Finally) Infrastructure Day? 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on how The NYT channels The Bulwark.

THE TRIAD: Gerrymander Mania Is Here. We're All Screwed. 🔐

JVL:

I keep banging on about how anti-democratic redistricting has become, where institutional leverage is used to magnify small majorities (or even small minorities) into distortions so that political power is not meaningfully related to electoral support.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

John Eastman Is Not Good With Computers

John Eastman Is Not Good With Computers

JIM SWIFT: The legal scholar who advised Trump on his Jan. 6 strategy is making a lot of mistakes.

Featured Image

‘Eternals’ Review

SONNY BUNCH: Marvel’s first DC movie.

Featured Image

Summit for Democracy: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

SHAY KHATIRI: It’s all about the guest list.

Featured Image

Policing for Profit Targets Low-Income People Who Can’t Afford to Fight Back

JENNIFER MCDONALD: . . . rather than drug kingpins.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Dormzilla…

A lot of people on the Internet have been obsessing over this proposed dorm in California. The short version is that Warren Buffett’s right hand man donated $200 million to a school on the condition he got to design the dorm.

I suspect I am younger than the median-age Bulwark reader, so your dorm experiences and mine are probably a little different. As a Freshman at Saint Louis University, I was on the 16th floor of a weird dorm complex named after a beer baron whose business went bust. Sinks in the room (why?) but shared bathrooms and shared showers. Pretty typical.

As a Sophomore, I lived in a former nunnery that housed sorority and fraternity students.

The walls were cinderblock and we had windows that largely faced out and showed us nothing. Usually another building. It felt like a prison or a mental institution.

The big hubbub over #dormzilla is that people won’t get windows. Maybe during COVID people cared more about windows if they were allowed to occupy a dorm, but I don’t know about you: the majority of time spent in a dorm room in college is spent sleeping. And if you don’t want to live there, don’t. But in a place where housing is scarce and expensive, don’t look a gift horse in the mouth… even if he has unconventional ideas about architecture.

Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. The Nikki Haley edition.

Problems for Project Veritas…

Twitter avatar for @nytmikeMichael S. Schmidt @nytmike
NEW: FBI executed search warrants at locations tied to people who worked w/Project Veritas as part of SDNY investigation into how a diary stolen from Biden's daughter Ashley was publicly disclosed days before ’20 election. She was burglarized in ‘20. People Tied to Project Veritas Scrutinized in Theft of Diary From Biden’s DaughterThe F.B.I. carried out search warrants in New York as part of a Justice Department investigation into how pages from Ashley Biden’s journal came to be published by a right wing website.nytimes.com

November 5th 2021

234 Retweets

Teaming up for cronyism…

Twitter avatar for @PatHedger18Patrick Hedger @PatHedger18
Oh look, it's just Senators @amyklobuchar (D-MN) and @TomCottonAR (R-AR) introducing a bill that would only ever ban Amazon from making new acquisitions, but not Minnesota-based Target or Arkansas-based Walmart. Both have faster e-commerce growth than Amazon. Cronyism, much?
Image
Image
Image
Image

November 5th 2021

7 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous