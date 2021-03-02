Fix the Workforce System to Aid the Jobs Recovery

Greater flexibility and freedom in the workforce system can improve the post-pandemic employment picture.

Jim Swift
Mar 2Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Fix the Workforce System to Aid the Jobs Recovery

BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Greater flexibility and freedom in the workforce system can improve the post-pandemic employment picture.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

The GOP's Trump Captivity

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol and Mona Charen step in for Charlie Sykes to discuss why Republicans can’t quit Trump, British police shows, and Andrew Cuomo’s scandals.

🎥 ATMA: The Golden Globes Stank.

Plus: 'Minari' Reviewed!

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The Woke Wars 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES (who got his second COVID shot yesterday) on when the left targets the left.

THE TRIAD: Biden's Future Has Two Parts 🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST: There are going to be two different Biden administrations.

🎥 ATMA: Has Peak TV Peaked? 🔐

On this week’s special, members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, the gang asks whether or not COVID-related production slowdowns, which resulted in the first dip in scripted dramas in a decade, mean that Peak TV has peaked.

We’re going to have another livestream this Thursday, but it’s only for members of Bulwark+. Panelists and topic to be announced tomorrow. If you’re not a member of B+ yet, you can join here to see what you’ve been missing:

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

Featured Image

When Will Progressives Accept Accomplishment?

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The risks of loose talk about purging or punishing Democratic moderates like Joe Manchin.

The Biden White House vs. the Press

BRIAN KAREM: New policy discriminates against small outlets and limits coverage of the administration.

Featured Image

ICYMI: The Facts of Life

WILLIAM KRISTOL: The country takes priority over conservative navel gazing.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

EVERYBODY, LET’S TAKE SHOTS.

President Biden, on the news that the J&J vaccine was not only rolling out, but getting a little help from Merck, announced we should have enough for all adults two months early.

I’ll defer to Dolly for the PSA:

Twitter avatar for @DJJuddDJ Judd @DJJudd
why isn’t this on Spotify yet https://t.co/zGGjzEACF3 Image

DJ Judd @DJJudd

This woman is a gift https://t.co/h4RNpYbvSA

March 2nd 2021

4 Retweets

Things seem to continue to be going poorly in Texas…

The state government is rolling back mask restrictions and allowing businesses to open 100%…

Their largest and oldest energy provider filed for bankruptcy

And then there’s this about the UT Alma Mater.

Just throwing this out there, Texans:

Razor wire… Again? The early reports that the razor wire around the Capitol were coming down appear to have been incorrect.

Steve Bannon wants his lien lifted. #BestPeople

Twitter avatar for @JenniferJJacobsJennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs
Trump gave Steve Bannon a last-minute pardon, but Bannon's pushing for a judge to dismiss the charges so that the $1.75 million lien placed against his Laguna Beach home can be expunged, @CBerthelsen1 reports. The lien was a condition of Bannon's bail in August. https://t.co/i37P0AP69w

Jennifer Jacobs @JenniferJJacobs

BREAKING: Trump is likely to grant Steve Bannon a pardon, sources tell me, ending federal prosecution of the president’s former strategist for allegedly defrauding donors to a group that sought to build a wall on the Mexico border. Story out soon.

March 2nd 2021

48 Retweets

Baseball may be back… But the Indians were dealt a self imposed black eye when it was revealed that their former pitching coach had a BIG problem in how he interacted with women. And Nick Francona, a former MLB guy (whose dad coaches the Indians) took a principled stand.

Beyond parody. Remind me, small government conservative friends, what is the federal government supposed to do about any of these actions by private businesses?

Twitter avatar for @RepGregSteubeCongressman Greg Steube @RepGregSteube
Mr. Potato Head is gender neutral, Dr. Seuss is cancelled, and Amazon is banning books. This is what a Democrat majority looks like.

March 2nd 2021

95 Retweets

Josh Hawley seems like a defense attorney for the insurrectionists… Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who has a background in Intel, has some questions:

Twitter avatar for @RepRigglemanDenver Riggleman @RepRiggleman
Someone asked me why @SenHawleyPress would be interested in FBI collection Answer: Simple curiosity—trying to learn. Maybe, he’s a closet geek that plays with a tower location app. He could be working data privacy messaging for his campaign Or, he called someone he shouldn’t.

Denver Riggleman @RepRiggleman

Data would include (among other things) Call Detail Records (CDRs). If the warrant writer was competent and knew what to ask, location, frequency of calls (chaining), timing, etc. are easy to discern. Easy If it was my old team, you’re screwed if you were up on comms. I got ya https://t.co/FeRIaUWuxr

March 2nd 2021

39 Retweets

Saying the quiet part out loud… Arizona Republicans are doing just that.

I suggest we play a little game called: Havvvvve you met Ted? Meet the CPACers.

Twitter avatar for @MediaiteMediaite @Mediaite
CPAC attendees weigh in on Trump 2024, Liz Cheney, Joe Biden and attending a conference during a pandemic. Watch the full video now: mediaite.com/a/qrpfp Image

March 2nd 2021

4 Retweets

The Birria craze continues apace. And my local haunt got a shoutout in Washingtonian. So if you’re local to the D.C. area, here are some ideas.

Speaker Boehner’s book is going to be fire. A look at the jacket with some pull quotes. Love the Mark Meadows one.

We’ll see you tomorrow, and hopefully Thursday on the livestream. If you’re not a member, please consider giving it a try:

Join now

Questions, comments, observations? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →