Fix the Workforce System to Aid the Jobs Recovery

Leading The Bulwark…

BRENT ORRELL AND MATT LEGER: Greater flexibility and freedom in the workforce system can improve the post-pandemic employment picture.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Bill Kristol and Mona Charen step in for Charlie Sykes to discuss why Republicans can’t quit Trump, British police shows, and Andrew Cuomo’s scandals.

Plus: 'Minari' Reviewed!

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The Woke Wars 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES (who got his second COVID shot yesterday) on when the left targets the left.

JONATHAN V. LAST: There are going to be two different Biden administrations.

On this week’s special, members-only episode of Across the Movie Aisle, the gang asks whether or not COVID-related production slowdowns, which resulted in the first dip in scripted dramas in a decade, mean that Peak TV has peaked.

We’re going to have another livestream this Thursday, but it’s only for members of Bulwark+. Panelists and topic to be announced tomorrow. If you’re not a member of B+ yet, you can join here to see what you’ve been missing:

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark…

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: The risks of loose talk about purging or punishing Democratic moderates like Joe Manchin.

BRIAN KAREM: New policy discriminates against small outlets and limits coverage of the administration.

WILLIAM KRISTOL: The country takes priority over conservative navel gazing.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

EVERYBODY, LET’S TAKE SHOTS.

President Biden, on the news that the J&J vaccine was not only rolling out, but getting a little help from Merck, announced we should have enough for all adults two months early.

I’ll defer to Dolly for the PSA:

Things seem to continue to be going poorly in Texas…

The state government is rolling back mask restrictions and allowing businesses to open 100%…

Their largest and oldest energy provider filed for bankruptcy…

And then there’s this about the UT Alma Mater.

Just throwing this out there, Texans:

Razor wire… Again? The early reports that the razor wire around the Capitol were coming down appear to have been incorrect.

Steve Bannon wants his lien lifted. #BestPeople

Baseball may be back… But the Indians were dealt a self imposed black eye when it was revealed that their former pitching coach had a BIG problem in how he interacted with women. And Nick Francona, a former MLB guy (whose dad coaches the Indians) took a principled stand.

Beyond parody. Remind me, small government conservative friends, what is the federal government supposed to do about any of these actions by private businesses?

Josh Hawley seems like a defense attorney for the insurrectionists… Former Rep. Denver Riggleman, who has a background in Intel, has some questions:

Saying the quiet part out loud… Arizona Republicans are doing just that.

I suggest we play a little game called: Havvvvve you met Ted? Meet the CPACers.

The Birria craze continues apace. And my local haunt got a shoutout in Washingtonian. So if you’re local to the D.C. area, here are some ideas.

Speaker Boehner’s book is going to be fire. A look at the jacket with some pull quotes. Love the Mark Meadows one.

We’ll see you tomorrow, and hopefully Thursday on the livestream. If you’re not a member, please consider giving it a try:

Join now

Questions, comments, observations? You know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—