The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Francis Ford Coppola, Visionary
0:00
-41:59
Francis Ford Coppola, Visionary
Sam Wasson on 'The Path to Paradise' and Coppola's American Zoetrope
Sonny Bunch
Dec 23, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Francis Ford Coppola on the set of ‘Apocalypse Now’ (MovieStillsDB)

This week I’m joined by Sam Wasson to discuss his new book The Path to Paradise: A Francis Ford Coppola Story, which chronicles the making of Apocalypse Now and the rise and fall of Coppola’s revolutionary studio, American Zoetrope. From technological innovations to the madness of Coppola’s effort to capture America’s first “Rock and Roll War,” the book is a fascinating glimpse into a radically different idea of filmmaking than was pursued by the Hollywood studios.

0 Comments
The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood

Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

43:28
Whit Stillman on 'Metropolitan,' a Christmas Movie
 • 
Sonny Bunch
57:59
The Year in the Box Office
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:02
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage
 • 
Sonny Bunch
48:20
Charlie Chaplin's Life in Exile
 • 
Sonny Bunch
1:03:54
Why You Can Finally Watch 'Moonlighting' on Streaming
 • 
Sonny Bunch
33:14
Stopping Piracy Before It Starts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
46:53
How What We Watch Defines Us
 • 
Sonny Bunch