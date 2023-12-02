The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage
0:00
-39:02
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage
Zach Schonfeld on his new book, 'How Coppola Became Cage.'
Sonny Bunch
Dec 2, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This week I’m joined by Zach Schonfeld to discuss his new book, How Coppola Became Cage. Zach’s look at the early years of Nicolas Cage’s career is deeply researched, featuring interviews with directors like David Lynch (Wild at Heart), Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas), and Cage’s own brother, Christopher Coppola (Deadfall). We talked about Cage’s mythmaking, his anger at being accused of benefitting from nepotism, and his befuddlement at becoming a meme, among other topics. If you’re a fan of the Raising Arizona star or need a Christmas gift for the Vampire’s Kiss fan in your life, How Coppola Became Cage is a must-have. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

0 Comments
The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood

Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

48:20
Charlie Chaplin's Life in Exile
 • 
Sonny Bunch
1:03:54
Why You Can Finally Watch 'Moonlighting' on Streaming
 • 
Sonny Bunch
33:14
Stopping Piracy Before It Starts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
46:53
How What We Watch Defines Us
 • 
Sonny Bunch
51:58
Zoey Ashe's Life in the (Future) Panopticon
 • 
Sonny Bunch
40:29
How Siskel and Ebert Got Their Thumbs
 • 
Sonny Bunch
31:53
How 'Airplane!' Changed Comedy Forever
 • 
Sonny Bunch