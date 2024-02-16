The Bulwark
Genuine Patriots and Useful Idiots
Preview
0:00
-30:46

Genuine Patriots and Useful Idiots

A study in contrast.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Feb 16, 2024
∙ Paid
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves a police station in Moscow on September 29, 2017. (Photo by Maxim ZMEYEV / AFP) (Photo by MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL talk about the murder of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, Tucker Carlson’s propaganda tour of Moscow, and the House Republicans who split town instead of passing aid t…

Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
