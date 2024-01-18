The Bulwark
George Conway Explains E. Jean Carroll's Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
0:00
-37:13

George Conway Explains E. Jean Carroll’s Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
Sarah Longwell
Jan 18, 2024
∙ Paid
In this third edition of "George Conway Explains it All," George explains to Sarah Longwell how he gave legal advice to E. Jean Carroll and helped connect her with her lawyer, Trump's many, many other trials, and Trump's big mad TruthSocial bleats directed at George.

Sarah Longwell

