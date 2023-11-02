Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass, The Bulwark’s twice-weekly newsletter on Congress, campaigns, and Washington weirdness. Before we start, our 20 percent discount on a year of Bulwark+ ends this week, so join at the link below if you’re not already a member. Also, The Bulwark is holding an event in Washington, D.C. on November 16, where our crew will be joined by guest Brian Stelter. Get your tickets here—and get ’em soon, they’ll probably go fast.

Today’s newsletter starts with a quick refresher on the last 24 hours in Congress. Chaos descended on both sides of the Capitol Wednesday evening. The House failed to expel George Santos again, despite Republicans being the ones to bring forward the resolution to do so this time. (We’ll unpack how that happened.) In the Senate, Republicans—finally—confronted Tommy Tuberville over his months-long hold on military promotions, and tried to work around him.

