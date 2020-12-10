Georgia on My Mind
Bill Kristol: Which is better for America? Divided government or a repudiation of illiberalism?
Georgia on My Mind
WILLIAM KRISTOL: Which is better for America? Divided government or a repudiation of illiberalism?
Tim Miller on the Clown Coup
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to talk about his recent item on how YouTube is spreading election disinformation, and the latest on Team Trump’s failing effort to steal the election.
The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: The Nelms Brothers on 'Fatman,' Casting Mel Gibson, and Sequel Plans
Sonny talks this week to Ian and Eshom Nelms, the fraternal directorial team behind Fatman, about the circuitous path to making that film, the vagaries of indie economics and budgeting, the clash between critics and audiences on the film, and the possibility of a sequel on the horizon after its surprisingly strong VOD performance.
The Triad: The Republican Party As Totalitarian State
JVL writes: The Republican party is, as of this moment, an autocracy.
Morning Shots: Six Things You Need To Know
Charlie Sykes on why the the Texas lawsuit is even dumber than you thought.
The “Intellectual” Right’s Assault on Democracy
LINDA CHAVEZ: Politicians have constituents to please, but what about the “thinkers” of the Trumpist right?
YouTube Still Spreading MAGA Disinformation
TIM MILLER: Can’t stop the signal.
Trumpism Triumphant
MONA CHAREN: Even in defeat, the GOP surrenders to the nutcases.
