Georgia on My Mind

Leading The Bulwark…

WILLIAM KRISTOL: Which is better for America? Divided government or a repudiation of illiberalism?

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Tim Miller joins Charlie Sykes to talk about his recent item on how YouTube is spreading election disinformation, and the latest on Team Trump’s failing effort to steal the election.

The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: The Nelms Brothers on 'Fatman,' Casting Mel Gibson, and Sequel Plans

Sonny talks this week to Ian and Eshom Nelms, the fraternal directorial team behind Fatman, about the circuitous path to making that film, the vagaries of indie economics and budgeting, the clash between critics and audiences on the film, and the possibility of a sequel on the horizon after its surprisingly strong VOD performance.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔓

We’ve unlocked today’s newsletters from JVL and Charlie so you can get a sense of what Bulwark+ members enjoy.

The Triad: The Republican Party As Totalitarian State

JVL writes: The Republican party is, as of this moment, an autocracy.

Morning Shots: Six Things You Need To Know

Charlie Sykes on why the the Texas lawsuit is even dumber than you thought.

We hope to see you tonight at our livestream. I’ll be late since I have an HOA board meeting, but your favorite Bulwark types will be there to take your questions.

If you join Bulwark+ before 7 pm ET, you’ll get a notification. If you’re on the fence, don’t worry, we have these things backed up.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In today’s Bulwark…

LINDA CHAVEZ: Politicians have constituents to please, but what about the “thinkers” of the Trumpist right?

TIM MILLER: Can’t stop the signal.

MONA CHAREN: Even in defeat, the GOP surrenders to the nutcases.

🚨 OVERTIME 🚨

I wish I could join you all on tonight’s livestream, but HOA matters have to take priority. Please submit your questions in the chat section and Ben and Hannah will look at them as best they can.

There is not OVERTIME today. We’ll see you back tomorrow. If you have questions, comments, thoughts, or observations, you know how to reach me: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—