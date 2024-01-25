The Bulwark
Get Ready for the Longest General Election Ever
Jan 25, 2024
New Hampshire's come and gone, and while Nikki Haley hasn't dropped out of the primary, the overwhelming consensus is that the general election between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden has begun.

The gang breaks down the implications of Tuesday's results, including Trump's angry reaction to Haley staying in the race. Plus, they react to Tim Scott's sad endorsement of Trump and the current state of Dean Phillips' primary challenge to Biden.

