New Hampshire's come and gone, and while Nikki Haley hasn't dropped out of the primary, the overwhelming consensus is that the general election between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden has begun.
The gang breaks down the implications of Tuesday's results, including Trump's angry reaction to Haley staying in the race. Plus, they react to Tim Scott's sad endorsement of Trump and the current state of Dean Phillips’ primary challenge to Biden.
Share this post
Get Ready for the Longest General Election Ever
plus.thebulwark.com
New Hampshire's come and gone, and while Nikki Haley hasn't dropped out of the primary, the overwhelming consensus is that the general election between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden has begun.
The Next Level (Ad-free)
The future of politics. With Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. Totally ad-free, just for Bulwark+ subscribers.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed