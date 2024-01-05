Nick Grossman of Arc Digital joins to discuss plagiarism, double standards, DEI, Israel, Iran, and Hamas.
highlights / lowlights
Mona: Hydroxychloroquine could have caused 17,000 deaths during Covid, study finds and Florida surgeon general calls for halt on mRNA covid vaccines, citing debunked claim
Damon: The Law and High Politics of Disqualifying Preside…
Share this post
"Harvard Shmarvard"
plus.thebulwark.com
"Harvard Shmarvard"
Jan 5, 2024
∙ Paid
Nick Grossman of Arc Digital joins to discuss plagiarism, double standards, DEI, Israel, Iran, and Hamas.
Beg to Differ (Ad-free)
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
Nicholas Grossman
Writes Arc Digital Subscribe