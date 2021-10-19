Here Come the Fights Over Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates

🏒 FACEOFF 🏒

The end of the Gibbs era.

Before we had children, we liked watching TV. Not cable news or anything like that, but I liked watching shows. The Americans, The Blacklist, 24, The Office, Parks & Rec, How I Met Your Mother, etc. But one of my favorites was NCIS. I’m a sucker for Donald P. Bellasario joints. (Especially Airwolf.)

The show has been a massive success, and even has spinoffs. It’s just a good-hearted show, and even though it’s filmed in California and it’s kind of obvious that it’s not D.C., I always appreciated the attempts, even when poorly done, at representing the D.C. area. After our kids were born, I sort of lost touch with the show.

Over the weekend, I read that Gibbs, portrayed by Mark Harmon, was leaving the show. So, I dropped in to watch his last official episode. (He remains an executive producer and may pop back from time to time.)

18 years is a long time for a character on a show… and it is quite a show. Now it carries on without its lead. I’m glad I checked back in to see the Gibbs goodbye. He’ll be missed.

Leading The Bulwark…

DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: Law, morality, and faith.

Join now

🎧 On the Pod… 🎧

After its embrace of the unvaccinated and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, the GOP can no longer claim it's the party of law and order. Do the Democrats have it in them to take on that role? Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Here come the sheriffs of MAGA-town.

JVL: We didn't know it then, but Operation Desert Storm was the turning point.

On this week’s special bonus episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa discuss their favorite Ridley Scott movies. With over 40 years of films under his belt, there are a great number to choose from: what made the cut?

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

SHAY KHATIRI: Sometimes the best offense is a good defense.

THOMAS LECAQUE AND J.L. TOMLIN: The erstwhile Trump adviser is refusing to talk to the Jan. 6 committee, but most of his energetic anti-democratic activities are in plain sight.

On this episode, Sonny Bunch, Alyssa Rosenberg, and Peter Suderman ask whether Dave Chappelle, his new special, and the way Netflix has handled internal and external fallout from its airing, are controversies, or nontroversies.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Join me tonight! I’ll be going on LPTV to talk with Rick Wilson and Tara Setmayer about the news of the day.

White Flag with Joe Walsh. A new podcast with our friend, former Rep. Joe Walsh you definitely should check out.

The future of computing. I think it’s here.

A great Colin Powell story. Worth a minute of your time. RIP.

The final stage of COVID denialism. It’s here.

How the American Right fell in love with Hungary. At the Times, a long read from Elisabeth Zerofsky.

MATT LABASH ALERT: On how our anger problem is making him angry. Subscribe today, if you haven’t.

Our QAnon fellow countrymen and women are still at it…

“We’re from Indiana and we’re gonna move!” It’s an old joke from Jim Gaffigan, but the opposite is true today, The Wall Street Journal reports.

How Mitch McConnell created an unregulated THC market. Whoopsie.

What’s the solution to zebras on the loose? Naturally, more zebras.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.