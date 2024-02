Tim is joined by attorney Tristan Snell, who helped lead the prosecution of Trump University. They discuss the case and delve into the best legal strategies to take on Donald Trump with, so that the tyrant can finally be held accountable for his crimes.

Buy Tristan's book, "Taking Down Trump: 12 Rules For Prosecuting Donald Trump By Someone Who Did It Successfully," here: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/756546/taking-down-trump-by-tristan-snell/