He's Baaack!
Donald Trump and the Law of Merited Impossibility.
1. November 14
Many people are saying—in the media, the fake-news media, but also some good media—that Donald Trump is going to make an announcement on November 14.
We don’t know exactly what he’s going to say. But it’ll be a very strong announcement. And I think people are going to be happy with it. It’ll be historic. Maybe the biggest thing to ever happen in American politics. Something we’ll all remember for a very long time.
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Two sources said Trump’s team has specifically discussed November 14 as one possible announcement date, which would come less than a week after the midterm elections and just days after the former president’s youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
This person cautioned that no date has been locked in and Trump could move up his desired announcement date – or push it back – depending on how Republicans fare in the elections on Tuesday and the availability of venues.
Once upon a time, Rod Dreher came up with what he called The Law of Merited Impossibility. The law goes something like this:
The subject of X comes up.
Some people object to X.
Other people, who are not pro-X, but are anti-anti-X, insist that X is ridiculous, that no one is talking about X, that X will never happen, and that anyone warning that X may come to pass is a crank.
Time passes.
The anti-anti-X people become pro-X. They now insist that X must come to pass. Will inevitably come to pass. That anyone who is not onboard with X is a crank.
Dreher’s shorthand was: People will tell you a thing can never happen and that you’re crazy to worry about it—right up until they tell you that this thing must happen.
Dreher was talking about progressive policies—same-sex marriage, trans issues, etc.—but this dynamic holds pretty well for institutional conservatism in the time of Trump.
If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been told:
Why do you make everything about Trump?
He’s the past; why aren’t you focused on the future?
Once Trump loses, he’ll slink away and Republican voters will move on.
He’s never going to run for president again.
If he did run for president, he couldn’t win the nomination because the Republican field is so strong. DeSantis!
And I am telling you, as sure as I sit here, that by August of 2024, all of the people who said those things to me will be saying:
He’s not really that bad. It’s just some mean Tweets.
The Democratic alternative is worse.1
The institutions will prevent him from doing anything really bad. Remember: That little protest failed to overturn the election.
It’s just one more term. After those four years, he can’t run again and the party can finally move on.
Sorry, you have to vote for Trump.
The only real question is whether or not the members of Conservatism Inc. will enjoy a transition period during between Trump’s announcement and nomination during which they can pretend to favor DeSantis or Youngkin (but not Pence or Cheney, obvi).
2. Political Violence Is A Wildfire
We care about political violence for both moral and practical reasons. The moral reason is that democracy can’t function when people and/or their representatives are under physical threat.
The practical reason is that political violence cannot be controlled. It’s not a weapon. It’s a wildfire. And once it breaks containment, no one has any idea where it will spread or when it will stop.2
Yesterday the Carolina Journal reported that on October 14, someone fired gunshots at the home of the parents of Pat Harrigan.
Harrigan is the Republican running for North Carolina’s 14th district.
We don’t know anything else about the incident yet—maybe it was an accidental discharge. Maybe it was unrelated to politics.
Here’s what we do know: Harrigan’s kids were at the house at the time, staying with their grandparents.
So if this was a politically-motivated act, it’s only by the Grace of God that these children weren’t murdered.
I think we assume that, since most of the political violence over the last seven years has originated from the right, then it will be contained to the right.
Maybe. But historically, that’s not the norm. Political violence eventually creates retaliation, which feeds escalation. It would not surprise me at all if the attack on Harrigan’s family home came from the left. Because the embers are floating on the wind. Fires eventually spread.
I have been a real hard-ass in the comments over the last three weeks because of this. And I want to underline it again here:
Be civil. Don’t call people names. Don’t even use insulting nicknames for public figures. Don’t dehumanize people.
Look at what’s happening out there in the world: Read this long Reuters investigation on the threats being directed not even at politicians, but at civil servants just trying to carry out the basic business of governing.
Taking political violence seriously means confronting it, condemning it, and making double-sure that you’re not saying something that could contribute to it.
And what I want us doing here, together, is the opposite: I want us modeling how we should talk to one another, and about others, in ways that are healthy.
You guys are the nicest, most thoughtful, and most serious group of readers I’ve ever had the privilege to write for and on the whole, this is the best community I’ve seen on the internet. So this isn’t me chastising. It’s me saying Thank you and keep it up.
In his Orphan X books, Gregg Hurwitz has a mantra: How you do anything is how you do everything.
How we talk to each other here is how we’ll carry ourselves out into the world.
3. Substack Chat?
Which brings us to one final question:
Substack has rolled out a new feature called “Chat,” which I don’t fully understand, but seems to be (1) Like a private-Twitter feed where you guys would just get . . . me; and also (2) Like a private group DM, where you could all talk to each other in your replies to me.
Is this something that would interest you at all? It takes place within the Substack app so I’m not sure how many of you use that. And also maybe this community is too big for it to be fun? I’m haunted by our last AMA experiment.
Anyway, I wanted to ask you guys if this sounded like something worth experimenting with. Let me know your thoughts in the comments?
And help me get a sense of where we are on this stuff by answering three quick polls:
It will not matter who the Democratic alternative is. The Dems could nominate the Romney-Ryan ticket and you’ll have to vote for Trump.
I want to attempt a subtle distinction. No one who commits political violence is right in the head. But there are acts of violence which are primarily caused by mental health and then there are acts of violence which are primarily motivated by politics.
For instance: The guy who shot Steve Scalise seems to have been a crazy guy who was motivated by political grievance. The guy who shot Gabby Giffords seems to have been a crazy guy who was motivated by the voices in his head.
This distinction is worth making because we need to understand that mental illness will always be present at a certain level in the population, and we have a lot of guns in this country, so there will always be some political violence. Our aim as a society is to lower the temperature so that no one is motivated to commit violence for political reasons.
love that you ask us questions and want to understand how we engage with the triad and use either the website or the app to read your new letters.
so, thank you (from some own who's tired of being told how I must use social media - not that this is strictly social media, i think of substack and newsletters are part of the broader eco-system which subsumes us all)
The Bulwark is the only place I read online comments, almost. It's the only place worth engaging with other readers and it's clear the authors also read the comments, definitely JVL. So yes, I'd like to say thank you to the other Bulwark readers, commenters, and authors, especially JVL for building this and supporting it. I'm not familiar with what specific comments JVL is reacting to, though.
My actual response to the Triad today is a discussion of abstract principle, so try to stay awake. I guess I have to ask the question: when is political violence justified? It's not an inappropriate question, philosophers and theologians have considered the question of Just War for millennia. The United States is founded as a nation on the principle that political violence can be justified, see Declaration of Independence. The United States was sustained by political violence in the form of the Civil War, where the rebels used violence to try to kill the great experiment and the Union used violence to sustain it. Since war is politics by other means, we can apply this to WW2. The US could have acquiesced to Japanese expansion, and thus the war would have been avoided. We did have a choice. Even after Pearl Harbor, we could've walked away. Only 2403 Americans died in the attack; hundreds of thousands would die in the war, not to speak of the hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians the US incinerated with fire bombs or nuclear weapons. It's probably the case that an immediate Ukrainian surrender would have net saved human lives compared to fighting the Russians. Are the Iranian protestors fighting with the police wrong to be engaging in political violence? What I'm trying to say is that the only way to completely avoid political violence is for one side to surrender, a policy of total pacifism and non-resistance under any circumstances.
I don't think that's what JVL is arguing, though this particular Triad appears to make that argument. I think JVL was just trying to appeal to the better angels of our nature. Two wrongs don't make a right, and we shouldn't be like the MAGAs because we're the good guys and we need to set the example. I'm in complete agreement with that, most of the time.
But our response can't be limited to turning down the temperature and appealing for unity. In my mind, that amounts to non-resistance, or at least ineffective resistance to the MAGA would-be tyrants. When I'm feeling dark, which is most of the time, I can at least remind myself that most Americans don't actually want to live under a MAGA tyranny. But they don't know the real choices in front of them because the MSM has failed, as I, JVL, and others have bemoaned on these pages multiple times. So they vote on inflation, or gas prices, or woke schools. The MSM have opted for business as usual, keeping the temperature down, and trying to avoid being biased. They have in their minds taken the high road. And they have failed, utterly failed, in their mission of informing the public of the stakes of our elections. The truth is, the rhetorical temperature needs to be raised, not lowered.
Must I refrain from calling the MAGAs would-be tyrants because some hothead might do something rash? Is not arguing that they wish to transform America into a Russia-style tyranny, as most here believe, potentially in the minds of some a justification for violence against them? In other words, the MAGAs are themselves by their own actions creating what some will see as a self-defense case for violence against them. Charlie and Mona, I think, were recently discussing on a podcast the appropriate response if you really believed Joe Biden had stolen the last election. Someone said impeachment would be the least of the remedies----is the implication that violence is on that list of remedies? Did a Bulwark author just, probably unintentionally, imply that if the MAGAs succeed in nullifying and stealing elections, violence should be among the remedies? This is just to say that I don't think someone has to be wrong in the head for that idea to occur to them; of course, being wrong in the head makes that more likely, and likelier still to act on it.
The only thing we can do to prevent that is to deny the reality of what MAGA world wants and is doing, in other words whitewash the situation to keep the temperature down, to apply a soothing, narcotic balm to fevered brows and worried hearts. I know JVL writes what he believes is true. I also know he does not intend to encourage violence. However, his sober, measured, non-inflammatory descriptions of what is happening in this country are entirely capable of inspiring violence because they simply paint an accurate picture. Re: the Declaration of Independence, what the MAGAs have already done, have stated they want to do, or the average Bulwark reader thinks they will do crosses, in my view, the threshold set there. We are in a terrible place as a country and increasing violence is probably unavoidable. But I will not blame JVL, or even someone who is inflammatory in opposition to MAGA. If someone is intemperate in their defense of democracy and opposition to tyranny, that I can forgive more easily than the reverse. My ire will always and forever be directed chiefly at the MAGAs for repeatedly using violence and calling for violence and driving us into this dark place.
P.S. I said I don't read other comments sections, but occasionally I do to take the temperature and try to avoid the bots. Relevant in light of the Pelosi attack, I read the NY Post comments section when Pelosi was visiting Taiwan. They were begging the PRC government to shoot down her plane. So as much as they say they're opposed to China, they are soliciting Chinese Communist help to murder their fellow Americans. If that's not treason, I don't know what is.
P.P.S. I see in the comments now that apparently the whole NC story was a nothingburger. Thanks for the legwork in running that down. That even JVL can be misled by the disinformation machine just shows its power.