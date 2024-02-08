The Supreme Court sounded ready to reject a Colorado ruling that barred Trump from the state ballot. Plus, reading the tea leaves on the next phase for Trump's immunity claim, and the thin factual record against Fani Willis. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
He's Staying on the Ballot
He's Staying on the Ballot
