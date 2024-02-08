The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
He's Staying on the Ballot
He's Staying on the Ballot
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Feb 8, 2024
The Supreme Court sounded ready to reject a Colorado ruling that barred Trump from the state ballot. Plus, reading the tea leaves on the next phase for Trump's immunity claim, and the thin factual record against Fani Willis. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Benjamin Wittes
Charlie Sykes

