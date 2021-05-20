Leading The Bulwark…
Hong Kong on the Brink
ELLEN BORK: Hong Kong gave Jimmy Lai everything. The Chinese Communist Party wants to take it away.
🎧 On the Pods… 🎧
Adam Kinzinger on Putting Country Over Party
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the 1/6 Commission.
For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐
MORNING SHOTS: Ten Takeaways From The House Vote 🔓
CHARLIE SYKES: 35 GOPers break with TFG
THE TRIAD: The House 1/6 Vote Is Worse Than It Looks 🔓
JVL: If you don't kill the filibuster over this, then what?
Eddie Muller on TCM, Film Noir, and the HFPA's Charitable Work
This week, Sonny is joined by Eddie Muller, the host of TCM’s “Noir Alley” and the founder and president of the Film Noir Foundation.
From The Bulwark Aggregator…
The politicians who chose to walk, not run, for the exits – Madelaine Pisani, Mary Frances McGowan, Matt Holt and Kirk A. Bado, National Journal
Failson-In-Chief Andrew Giuliani Offers Himself to New York – Molly Jong-Fast, The Daily Beast
Trump Is Marching Down the Road to Political Violence – Peter Wehner, The Atlantic
Former Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Found Guilty of Planting Drugs on Motorists – C.J. Ciaramella, Reason Magazine
The Full Story of the Stunning RSA Hack Can Finally Be Told – Andy Greenberg, Wired
Judge rules DeVos must testify in lawsuit over student loan forgiveness – Michael Stratford, Politico
Biden’s pick to head Census blends statistical, advocacy work – Michael Macagnone, Roll Call
In Today’s Bulwark...
Not My Party: Stop Trying to Make Mask Wars a Thing
TIM MILLER: Pandemic countermeasures shouldn't become partisan talismans.
What If Roe Is Overturned?
MONA CHAREN: The politics of abortion could change more than the practice.
🚨OVERTIME 🚨
Happy Thursday! Hope to see you tonight on TNB (details above if you’re a B+ member.)
100% this. Good for Rep. Meijer.
And thanks to the 30+ other GOP members who did the right thing.
BLM and Biden. Police overreach matters.
Charlie Kirk hires Pizzagate Jack! Talk about a homecoming…
See you tonight! Drop me a line if you wish: swift@thebulwark.com.
—30—
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
|68