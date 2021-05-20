Hong Kong on the Brink

Ellen Bork on why the CCP wants to punish Jimmy Lai.

Jim Swift
May 20Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Hong Kong on the Brink

ELLEN BORK: Hong Kong gave Jimmy Lai everything. The Chinese Communist Party wants to take it away.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Adam Kinzinger on Putting Country Over Party

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the 1/6 Commission.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: Ten Takeaways From The House Vote 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES: 35 GOPers break with TFG

THE TRIAD: The House 1/6 Vote Is Worse Than It Looks 🔓

JVL: If you don't kill the filibuster over this, then what?

Eddie Muller on TCM, Film Noir, and the HFPA's Charitable Work

This week, Sonny is joined by Eddie Muller, the host of TCM’s “Noir Alley” and the founder and president of the Film Noir Foundation.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Not My Party: Stop Trying to Make Mask Wars a Thing

TIM MILLER: Pandemic countermeasures shouldn't become partisan talismans.

Featured Image

What If Roe Is Overturned?

MONA CHAREN: The politics of abortion could change more than the practice.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Thursday! Hope to see you tonight on TNB (details above if you’re a B+ member.)

100% this. Good for Rep. Meijer.

Twitter avatar for @tsspanglerTodd Spangler @tsspangler
@RepMeijer on planning to buck party and vote for 1/6 commission: "the imperative to a public, objective, fact-based investigation into the Capitol attack is not a partisan issue and it should be treated as such"... says some GOP members have "whitewashed" the attack

May 19th 2021

27 Retweets

And thanks to the 30+ other GOP members who did the right thing.

BLM and Biden. Police overreach matters.

Twitter avatar for @gelliottmorrisG. Elliott Morris @gelliottmorris
New data piece: A study found peaceful BLM/George Floyd protests last year were correlated with increases in vote share for Joe Biden. But more violent demonstrations (such as rioting in Kenosha) appear to have dragged him down by significant margins: economist.com/graphic-detail… Image

May 20th 2021

390 Retweets

Charlie Kirk hires Pizzagate Jack! Talk about a homecoming…

See you tonight! Drop me a line if you wish: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← PreviousNext →