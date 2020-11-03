Hope Dies Last

Leading The Bulwark…

Sarah Longwell: On Election Day we dare to believe the best of people.

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Kevin Williamson joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent article on the case against Trump, the trouble with politics as meaning and inquisitional politics, and the forthcoming circus we can expect if Trump is a lame duck President.

On The Secret Podcast, JVL and Sarah talk about election day: The entire past has been prologue to this moment. Let’s own it.

Sonny Bunch has advice: What to drink to get you through election night—or, heck, the whole election.

Stuart Stevens: If you believed what George W. Bush said, then you cannot support Donald Trump.

