How Bad Was CPAC?

Guest host Sarah Longwell joins the group this week to discuss CPAC, Trump's speech, anti-vaxxers, and voting rights.

Book: “The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family”

https://thebulwark.com/as-cubans-march-for-freedom-democrats-are-split/

https://thebulwark.com/what-the-hell-happened-to-the-claremont-institute/

