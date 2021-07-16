How Bad Was CPAC?

|0:00
|-58:11
Guest host Sarah Longwell joins the group this week to discuss CPAC, Trump's speech, anti-vaxxers, and voting rights.
Highlights/lowlights:
Book: “The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family”
https://thebulwark.com/as-cubans-march-for-freedom-democrats-are-split/
https://thebulwark.com/what-the-hell-happened-to-the-claremont-institute/
Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.
Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher
|3