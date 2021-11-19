How Scary is Inflation?

Share
  
0:00
-1:08:58

Noah Smith helps the panel diagnose the inflation threat as well as the political peril for Democrats.

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/11/17/overdose-deaths-pandemic-fentanyl/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

https://www.thebulwark.com/steve-bannon-and-maga-martyrdom/

https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2021/11/18/what-makes-life-meaningful-views-from-17-advanced-economies/

https://www.netflix.com/title/81086631?preventIntent=true

The G-File
Mugged by Fallacy
This isn’t really a column I want to write. I admire Christopher DeMuth deeply. He is, without qualification, one of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and I’ve spent my whole career surrounded by very smart people. He was the president of the American Enterprise Institute when I first …
Read more
2 days ago · 328 likes · 222 comments · Jonah Goldberg
The Triad
#MeToo Is Different in China
1. Say Hello to the Bad Guy Sometimes it is helpful to be reminded who the real villains are in the world. Peng Shuai is a professional tennis player from China. She’s primarily a doubles specialist, though she was a top 20 singles player for a spell a decade ago…
Read more
a day ago · 28 likes · Jonathan V. Last

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

Share