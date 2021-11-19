How Scary is Inflation?

|0:00
|-1:08:58
Noah Smith helps the panel diagnose the inflation threat as well as the political peril for Democrats.
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/11/17/overdose-deaths-pandemic-fentanyl/?utm_campaign=wp_main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter
https://www.thebulwark.com/steve-bannon-and-maga-martyrdom/
https://www.pewresearch.org/global/2021/11/18/what-makes-life-meaningful-views-from-17-advanced-economies/
https://www.netflix.com/title/81086631?preventIntent=true
Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.
Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher