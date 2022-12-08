How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood
Sean O'Connell on the perfect book for the Spider-fan in your life.
On this week’s episode I talk to Sean O’Connell, the author of With Great Power: How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood during the Golden Age of Comic Book Blockbusters, about the webslinger’s long and winding path to the big screen, early box office dominance, middle-aged faltering, and renewed success under the aegis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also discuss the rise of fan culture and the balancing act studios have to play between making movies that work for the masses and movies that work for the hardcore fans. If you have a Spider-fan in your life, send them this episode or pick up Sean’s book as a stocking stuffer!
Spider-Man sinks The Titanlc?!? Cameron doing the Spider-Man movies could have really been something. I really enjoyed the first couple of the Toby McGuire films because they were like watching the comic books on the big screen. The next iterations with different actors as Peter were not true to the character and the films themselves became more cartoonish. Enjoyed the show as always.
Is Spider-Man the best superhero? I think so. I would go further and say that he has an equal, if not better, Rogue Gallery than Batman.