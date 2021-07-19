How To Keep Up With the Arizona Fraudit

How To Keep Up With the Arizona FrauditPlus: A battle for the Democrats' soulCharlie Sykes12 hr ago 35ShareShare A contractor working for Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate, works to recount ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Maricopa County ballot recount comes after two election audits found no evidence of widespread fraud in Arizona. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty I…This post is for paying subscribersJoinAlready a paying subscriber? Log in