How to Start a Film Studio in 2023

Roy Price, the founder of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, on the open spaces in theatrical exhibition.

 
This week I’m joined by Roy Price, founder of Prime Video and Amazon Studios and the author of the Price Point Substack, to discuss what it would look like in 2023 to start a brand-new movie studio. Which genres are under-served? What price points should budgets be aimed at? And which audiences are looking for something they aren’t getting from the big studios? We also talk a bit about streaming networks and audience acquisition/retention, and why low-budget horror might wind up being a crowded space in the coming years. If you enjoyed the episode, please share it with a friend!

