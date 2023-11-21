How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about Ridley Scott’s riotous press tour and his disdain for historical nitpicking while also reckoning with the responsibility, if any, popular fiction has to represent the reality of the world. Then they reviewed The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel everyone was begging for. No bonus episode this Friday: enjoy your Thanksgiving, everyone. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

