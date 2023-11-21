Nov 21 • 43M

How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?

Plus: The 'Hunger Games' Prequel, Reviewed!

Sonny Bunch
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
‘Napoleon’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about Ridley Scott’s riotous press tour and his disdain for historical nitpicking while also reckoning with the responsibility, if any, popular fiction has to represent the reality of the world. Then they reviewed The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel everyone was begging for. No bonus episode this Friday: enjoy your Thanksgiving, everyone. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

