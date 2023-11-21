Nov 21 • 43M
How True to History Does Historical Fiction Need to Be?
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talked about Ridley Scott’s riotous press tour and his disdain for historical nitpicking while also reckoning with the responsibility, if any, popular fiction has to represent the reality of the world. Then they reviewed The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel everyone was begging for. No bonus episode this Friday: enjoy your Thanksgiving, everyone. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
If you are going to portray yourself as history, as something that is supposed to represent reality, then you need to be accurate to the people and events. It doesn't mean that every nitpicky detail needs to be correct or that you cannot spin a different interpretation--but major events should not be out of order (or ignored, even if mentioned only in passing) or that the characters should not act/behave in ways that we know they did not.
If you are doing Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure kind of stuff, then anything goes--because you aren't pretending to actually be historical.
A big part of it is what are setting people up to expect.
OTOH, dwarves without beards (be they male or female) in a movie set in Tolkien's Middle-Earth are just WRONG, LOL.
If you are nitpicky about historical accuracy, I strongly recommend that you do not watch much (or even any) "historical fiction."
I was fully expecting you to suggest that Ridley Scott just answer,"Are you not entertained?" to reporters. Ethan Hunt and the Butlerian jihad? I am looking forward to your discussions on Dune Part 2. Have a good Thanksgiving!