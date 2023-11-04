Nov 4 • 47M

How What We Watch Defines Us

Walt Hickey on 'You Are What You Watch' and how media shapes our identities.

Sonny Bunch
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
This week I’m joined by Walt Hickey, the author of You Are What You Watch: How Movies and TV Affect Everything. Among the many topics discussed on this show: the surprisingly durable effect of Warner Bros.’s merchandising efforts aimed at adults; how identity and pop culture become hopelessly (and negatively) intertwined; and how violent movies can help stop violence from occurring. If you find this podcast interesting, I hope you check out Walt’s book; it has tons of charts (one of which is reproduced above) and many fascinating nuggets I simply did not have time to dig into with him today. And make sure to share this episode with a friend!

