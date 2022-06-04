Jun 4 • 44M
I Don’t Normally Cry in Focus Groups” (Roe, with Rachel Vindman)
Ad-free edition
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
1 comment
The Supreme Court’s leaked opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade may or may not impact the midterm elections. We talked to a group of swing voters (women from swing states who voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020), and they weren’t happy about it.
Rachel Vindman, co-host of the podcast The Suburban Women Problem, joins Sarah to listen to…other sub…