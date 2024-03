Sarah's trying to convince former Trump voters to abandon him in November, through a campaign called Republican Voters Against Trump. It's a tall order, but luckily she's done it before. The Bulwark's own Tim Miller, who was the political director of Republican Voters Against Trump in 2020, joins Sarah on this episode of The Focus Group to discuss the theory behind RVAT and how anti-Trump forces can capitalize on recent good news for Biden.

Show Notes:

