'In the Heights' Review

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) takes a back set to let Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) review the new Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, In the Heights. Did it make our panel’s toes tap with joy? Or did it make them check their watches? (Spoiler: the answer is yes.) And in controversies and nontroversies, we discuss a new documentary about the film Kids making waves on the festival circuit. Is enough being done to protect younger and non-professional actors? Also, make sure to a.) subscribe to Bulwark+ and then b.) check out our special bonus members-only episode on our favorite movies adapted from plays.