On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Peter Suderman, and Chris Orr ask whether it’s a controversy or a nontroversy that Big Bird is reassuring kids that getting shots won’t hurt them. And they review Eternals: Is it Marvel’s first DC movie? And on the bonus episode and in honor of Eternals earning the MCU its first splat on Rotten Tomatoes, the gang discusses their favorite rotten movies from beloved franchises. If you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

