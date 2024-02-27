The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Is 'Drive-Away Dolls' an Instant Cult Film?
1
0:00
-42:15

Is 'Drive-Away Dolls' an Instant Cult Film?

Sonny Bunch
Feb 27, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Ted Gioia’s breakdown of how the culture has moved from art to entertainment, into a world of distraction, and is now veering toward addiction. (Or, how we moved from Kubrick and Coppola to TikTok and IG Stories in several easy steps.) Then they reviewed Drive-Away Dolls, the new lesbian neo-noir from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke. Is it an instant cult classic or something less impressive? Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on the Criterion Channel’s Razzies program. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

1 Comment
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
19:58
The Disastrous ‘Madame Web’
  
Sonny Bunch
45:24
Why 'True Detective: Night Country' Was Doomed to Fail
  
Sonny Bunch
17:23
Has Film Criticism Gotten Stale?
  
Sonny Bunch
40:31
'The Zone of Interest's' Immersive Horror
  
Sonny Bunch
16:59
What to Watch
  
Sonny Bunch
40:34
'Argylle' and the Unreality of Streaming Blockbusters
  
Sonny Bunch
15:53
Netflix's Big Move
  
Sonny Bunch