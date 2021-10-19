Is Netflix's Handling of Dave Chappelle a Controversy or a Nontroversy?

On this episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask whether Dave Chappelle, his new special, and the way Netflix has handled internal and external fallout from its airing, are controversies, or nontroversies. Then the gang reviews The Last Duel, a/k/a Medieval Me Too. (For more on The Last Duel, you can read Sonny here, Alyssa here, and Peter here.) Make sure to listen all the way to end for a special programming note! And check out our bonus episode on our favorite Ridley Scott movies. There are so many to choose from!

