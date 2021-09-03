It Didn’t Have to Be This Way

Leading The Bulwark…

PHILIP A. WALLACH: What we can learn from the failures of the Trump COVID task force—and why science needs to be guided by politics.

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

Plus: Does Paramount's release date shuffle presage yet another round of blockbuster delays?Review: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Theaters)

On today's podcast, Tim Miller joins host Charlie Sykes to answer the question: what opinion are you most nervous about expressing in public? (Plus, Biden's polls, abortion, and the future of Never Trump.)

Greg Sargent joins to talk about vote counting reform, not vote casting reform. The group (including Tim Miller) then discuss refugees and Biden's sinking popularity.

MORNING SHOTS: The Dog That Caught The Bus 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES has a personal note: I’m going to be off the next few days, so don’t expect a weekend newsletter — or Morning Shots for the first few days of next week. I’ll be back Thursday. Stay sane!

THE TRIAD: Why I Opted Out of the Abortion Wars 🔐

JVL: What are you supposed to do when you think abortion is a tragedy and that Pro-Life Inc. doesn't really care about life?

Sonny Bunch sits in for Sarah and talks about the future of Hollywood, great movies you missed during the pandemic, and more, with JVL.

Bill Kristol, Mona Charen, and JVL are joined by Kim Wehle to check in on what has happened to Team Kraken so far—and how bad it’s going to get. Plus, Texas's abortion law and the Supreme court.

ARMIN ROSEN: Name another pop star who can release a challenging piece of art that also fills stadiums and assails streaming records.

BILL RYAN: The master of the crime novel has more to offer than just his “Parker” stories.

Happy Friday. I hope you have good weekend plans for the holiday. My family is coming to town, and I have a #pupdate. Rusty gets to stay for now. Which is a short way of saying we’re gonna take a chance and hope that he and Area Dog become best friends and we’ll lose the deposit if that doesn’t happen. That’s OK in my book. These things take time and we’ve already seen progress, even though Rusty is in the chewing phase and may have ruined a favorite piece of furniture the wife bought after we moved. And he escaped again this morning through his harness and I had to chase him down. Puppies are puppies. And we’re gonna keep giving this one a chance.

The Afghan wish list. A great read by Shannon Last, wife of our editor, JVL, at America Magazine. #AMDG

It’s answer time. Matt Continetti wonders… will GOP pols have answers?

Being a COVID truther has consequences. Sorry, not sorry, Candace Owens.

A suite of weekend recipes for you… This Ragu stuffed fried paccheri and this recipe for Nashville hot chicken, which I made yesterday.

“How does someone in Boston or Salt Lake City or Los Angeles end up buying a home in Peoria that they’ve never even seen?” Well, the answer, as the Post highlights, is more complicated than you may think.

Under the U.S.S. Cod… Cleveland’s WWII sub.

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

