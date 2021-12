The gang’s all in for the Bulwark Festivus Extravaganza – there will be tacky holiday Christmas sweaters, airing of grievances, egg nog and so much more. Join us for our final livestream of 2021 this Thursday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET for an hour of holiday cheer. Exclusively for Bulwark+ members! Details below.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:..